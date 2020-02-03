Walk and talk Delhi's Heritage

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Unearthing many narratives on the ground, Sahapedia has returned with its Heritage Walk Festival this February. Including more than 140 experiences in 44 cities, the festival attempts to celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage, partnership with UNESCO, New Delhi. The third edition is supported by NDMC, InterGlobe Foundation, Airbnb and Tata Technologies.

Priyanka Singh, Head- InterGlobe Foundation, said, “The India Heritage Walk Festival attempts to showcase the tangible and intangible heritage of India. Their unique ability to pick the lesser-known jewels from the riches of Indian culture is where our objectives intersect. At InterGlobe, we are committed to creating a meaningful and transformative impact in the areas of Culture and Heritage Preservation and Livelihood Promotion.”

The month-long festival promises to showcase the iconic heritage sites of Delhi along with a number of other places in India. The top sites in Delhi include Humayun’s Tomb, Red Fort, and the Qutub Complex.

Vaibhav Chauhan, Festival Director (IHWF) and Secretary, Sahapedia, said, “The focus this year has been to encourage and increase different forms of engagement with interesting and important heritage spaces, while also ensuring that these spaces are made accessible to various audience groups.

“These efforts have also been specially directed towards those groups for whom engagement programmes in heritage spaces are commonly unavailable, such as children, the differently-abled, and those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds,” he added. Here, Chauhan is talking about Anubhutis. A special initiative of Sahapedia which brings together experiences which facilitate the interaction of people (with special needs or from disadvantaged backgrounds) with heritage, Anubhutis are about inclusivity. Last year, more than 100 events were organised, with facets of culture having been made accessible to people with different and or specific needs.

Along with this there are 10 themes around which the festival is planned. These range from museums, historical monuments and markets, to explorations of interesting natural landscapes and areas known for their rich cuisine, to gender-oriented narratives. Till: February 29

