Delhi Assembly elections 2020: AAP to release manifesto today

The manifesto is expected to have AAP's detailed plan for controlling the air and water pollution and women's safety among others.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal will release the manifesto of the party for the February 8 Assembly elections on Tuesday.

The manifesto is expected to have party's detailed plan for controlling the air and water pollution and women's safety among others.

According to a party leader, the manifesto will focus on the issues related to the common man.

The AAP had formed a three-member committee for drafting its manifesto with its Kalkaji candidate Atishi as the chairperson and party leaders Ajoy Kumar and Jasmine Shah as the members.

While Atishi is an Oxford-educated and had played an important role in the government's reforms in the education sector, Ajoy Kumar was a former Congress Lok Sabha MP and also a former IPS officer.

Jasmine Shah, an alumnus of the Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) and also a Nehru Fulbright Scholar, had a decade of experience in working on the urban governance and policy issues.

Both Atishi and Shah have been advising the Delhi Government over various issues.

Among the top three contenders for the February 8 Assembly elections, the Congress and BJP have already released their manifesto, the AAP had so far only released its Guarantee Card -- a list of promises made by Kejriwal for what he will do in the coming five years, if re-elected.

