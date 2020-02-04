Home Cities Delhi

Izhaar: House of handcrafted gifts

Ruchita Bansal, Creative Director and Founder, Izhaar strongly believes in the concept of reusability, each component of her creations comes with an attached utility quotient.

Published: 04th February 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Izhaar

The store has showcased the latest collection, including their baby collection, ceramic, and signature products such as Midnight Blue, Nayaab, Padmaavati, Silver Realm, Swarnish, Wedding invitations and Zardosi, to name a few.

By Express News Service

With summer just around the corner, Izhaar is here with yet another golden feather to its hat. The brand has recently inaugurated yet another store in Delhi’s Defence Colony. Each creation by Ruchita Bansal, Creative Director and Founder, Izhaar is a handcrafted work of art, designed by her and brought to life by a team of artisans at her workshop in Delhi. Excited about the launch, Bansal said, “I’m proud to present Izhaar! We are all about celebrations of unbridled happiness, superlative achievements, joyous togetherness and momentous occasions.”

The store has showcased the latest collection, including their baby collection, ceramic, and signature products such as Midnight Blue, Nayaab, Padmaavati, Silver Realm, Swarnish, Wedding invitations and Zardosi, to name a few. 

The brand offers customisation and personalisation. And since Bansal strongly believes in the concept of reusability, each component of her creations comes with an attached utility quotient allowing the receiver to keep using her/his gift, bonded with the special memories it brings back. The range also incorporates both traditional and contemporary trends with lovely motifs and shades to attract the new audience. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Izhaar Ruchita Bansal
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp