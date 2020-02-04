Izhaar: House of handcrafted gifts

By Express News Service

With summer just around the corner, Izhaar is here with yet another golden feather to its hat. The brand has recently inaugurated yet another store in Delhi’s Defence Colony. Each creation by Ruchita Bansal, Creative Director and Founder, Izhaar is a handcrafted work of art, designed by her and brought to life by a team of artisans at her workshop in Delhi. Excited about the launch, Bansal said, “I’m proud to present Izhaar! We are all about celebrations of unbridled happiness, superlative achievements, joyous togetherness and momentous occasions.”

The store has showcased the latest collection, including their baby collection, ceramic, and signature products such as Midnight Blue, Nayaab, Padmaavati, Silver Realm, Swarnish, Wedding invitations and Zardosi, to name a few.

The brand offers customisation and personalisation. And since Bansal strongly believes in the concept of reusability, each component of her creations comes with an attached utility quotient allowing the receiver to keep using her/his gift, bonded with the special memories it brings back. The range also incorporates both traditional and contemporary trends with lovely motifs and shades to attract the new audience.