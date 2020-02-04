Home Cities Delhi

Locals volunteers frisk outsiders at Jamia protest site as security measure

A very similar set up has also been established at Shaheen Bagh where locals have been volunteering to man the gates of the locality to prevent any similar untoward incident. 

Published: 04th February 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

An activist paints graffiti on a wall to protest against the recent incidents of firing at Jamia Millia Islamia & Shaheen Bagh. (Photo | PTI)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Local volunteers have started frisking people at the Jamia protest site after two unidentified gunmen opened fire at a crowd gathered at Gate No 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia late night on Sunday. To prevent the “miscreants and goons,” from disturbing the peaceful protests, the protesters have begun this exercise as a security measure.

“This is the job of the police but they are least interested in keeping the terror mongers away. They are manning the roads from far away but are not providing us with any protection… It has become the duty for us locals to keep guard at the protest site,” Sarfaraz Abaas, a local businessman told this newspaper. Barricades have brought in to provide better security to the protesters and separate frisking points for men and a covered one for women have also been set up outside Gate No. 7 of the varsity.   

Ghazala, a businesswoman who volunteers at the protest site during late evening and afternoon said: “This measure is for security as goons are being sent to fire at peaceful protesters. I am out here checking all the women students and kids... This is being done as a preventive measure,” Ghazala added. A very similar set up has also been established at Shaheen Bagh where locals have been volunteering to man the gates of the locality to prevent any similar untoward incident. 

