Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court plea seeks clearance of protesters in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj- Shaheen Bagh stretch to restore smooth traffic flow

JP leader Nand Kishore Garg in his plea termed the Shaheen Bagh protests as illegal and stated that court cannot be a silent spectator to such agitation obstructing common people as the protesters hav

Published: 04th February 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day.

The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To seek an end to the blockade and restore smooth traffic flow on Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj- Shaheen Bagh stretch, a petition was filed in the SC on Monday seeking direction for Centre on comprehensive guidelines pertaining to restrictions for holding protests that obstruct public places.

BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg in his plea termed the Shaheen Bagh protests as illegal and stated that court cannot be a silent spectator to such agitation obstructing common people as the protesters have blocked the entire vehicular and pedestrian movement on the road connecting the cities of Delhi and Noida.

“Such illegal demonstration is being held at the cost of hardship of the common people of the locality, and people are hopelessly handicapped for the enjoyment of their fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution,” the plea stated while seeking directions for laying down comprehensive and exhaustive guidelines arising out of recurring protests occurring on a regular interval in the country, at behest of organisations/groups/communities, which often leads to unsavoury situation like the obstruction of public places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Shaheen Bagh protest clearance
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp