Supreme Court plea seeks clearance of protesters in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj- Shaheen Bagh stretch to restore smooth traffic flow

NEW DELHI: To seek an end to the blockade and restore smooth traffic flow on Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj- Shaheen Bagh stretch, a petition was filed in the SC on Monday seeking direction for Centre on comprehensive guidelines pertaining to restrictions for holding protests that obstruct public places.

BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg in his plea termed the Shaheen Bagh protests as illegal and stated that court cannot be a silent spectator to such agitation obstructing common people as the protesters have blocked the entire vehicular and pedestrian movement on the road connecting the cities of Delhi and Noida.

“Such illegal demonstration is being held at the cost of hardship of the common people of the locality, and people are hopelessly handicapped for the enjoyment of their fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution,” the plea stated while seeking directions for laying down comprehensive and exhaustive guidelines arising out of recurring protests occurring on a regular interval in the country, at behest of organisations/groups/communities, which often leads to unsavoury situation like the obstruction of public places.