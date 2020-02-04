Home Cities Delhi

The rise of Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam is very much your everyday neighbourhood comedian.

Published: 04th February 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam

By A Harini Prasad
Express News Service

Bhuvan Bam is very much your everyday neighbourhood comedian. His jokes are based on real-life characters that you would find in your surroundings –  angry masterji (teacher), babluji (middle-class father) or titu mama (goon-like uncle). It is this observational humour that makes his videos extremely relatable, which has also garnered him fans, making him a bona fide YouTube star.

However, Bhuvan’s stardom goes beyond his two billion views. The New Delhi-based artiste recently debuted at the 2020 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting prestigious conference in Switzerland. Others in the list included Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and young climate activist Greta Thunberg. Bhuvan, however, was one of the eight YouTube content creators who were invited in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to bring youth perspectives to its discussions. “It was a golden opportunity for a creator like me to learn about the forum personally and watch global leaders speak. I’ll be vlogging my experience so my audience can learn from what I saw and heard,” he says.

One-man army
About five years ago, Bhuvan was a regular college kid who spent his evenings performing at restaurants in New Delhi. His dream was to be a singer and YouTube was never on the cards. However, things changed when he came across a news video covering the floods in Kashmir. “There was a video of a journalist asking a mother (who lost her child in the floods), how she was feeling. What kind of question is that? So I made a satirical video on it,” he recollects. The 15-second satire video (now deleted) was supposed to be a one-off. But once the video went viral, he decided to post a few more, and that led to the launch of BB Ki Vines.

The 26-year-old built all of it solely from doing comedy skits and videos in front of his camera –  in the comfort of his bedroom. What started off with 15 views,  has now grown to become a platform that youngsters relate to, calling themselves the BBKV army. The channel chronicles the life of an Indian teenager and his middle-class family through quirky characters portrayed by Bhuvan himself. Most of his content is inspired by awkward and funny everyday situations including familial occasions, breakup and exams. “It’s obviously inspired from people I meet, watch and is a few times, fictional. But these are all characters who exist I’m sure, that’s why people find them relatable,” he shares.

Sweet 16!
Four and a half years since its launch, BB Ki Vines now has over 16 million subscribers, which is more than one of the most popular YouTube channels, Lilly Singh (14.9 million subscribers).  This year started off on a great note for him with WEF debut and Bhuvan’s never been busier and happier. “I feel gratitude for all the love and acceptance I’ve received. I feel a sense of pride in who I’m becoming and what I stand for,” he shares.

Followers galore
Despite having a busy schedule and juggling multiple things –  comedy, music and endorsements, Bhuvan always makes time to interact with his audience. “No interaction is too much for me. I love talking to people and that’s the beauty of social media, there’s no wall in between.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhuvan Bam BB Ki Vines BBKV army
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp