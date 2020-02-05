Arvind Kejriwal invites Amit Shah for open debate ahead of Delhi polls

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After the BJP could not name its chief minister candidate despite Arvind Kejriwal's deadline, the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, invited Home Minister Amit Shah for a debate.

Kejriwal on Tuesday had said that the BJP should name its chief minister face so that he can have a debate with the candidate ahead of February 8 polls.

"Yesterday I had said that BJP should name its CM candidate and I am ready for a debate. They have not named anyone, this means they don't have anyone to be the CM face. I invite Amit Shah for the debate. I am ready for a debate anywhere on anything with him," Kejriwal told the media.

He said in a democracy, people have the power to elect the CM.

"People are not voting for the candidates but to make Kejriwal the chief minister. But BJP has not named anyone, this means that the vote to BJP will be wasted."

Kejriwal listed a number of questions, saying people are asking these questions and the BJP should answer them.

"You (BJP) are saying people should vote for you for Ram Mandir, but they have already elected you in the Lok Sabha for it."

"You have to tell the people why they should vote for the BJP. People want to know why you are not able to open the Shaheen Bagh road. Why you are troubling the common man of the area? People are asking why you have invited so many politicians and parties just to defeat me? People are asking how this son of Delhi is a terrorist. Why there is garbage everywhere in Delhi? Why MCD schools and hospitals are in bad condition?"

He also said that if the BJP cannot name a candidate, it should at least say who will be the likely CM face.

"In a democracy, debate is very important. Also, don't say that your worker will have a debate with me. That will mean you are running from the fight."