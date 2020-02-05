Home Cities Delhi

BJP directs MPs to spend 6 hours a day to campaign for Delhi polls

The BJP Parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday was addressed by PM Modi, who claimed that even critics are now appreciating the Budget proposals.

Published: 05th February 2020

PM Narendra Modi with BJP chief JP Nadda on Tuesday

PM Narendra Modi with BJP chief JP Nadda on Tuesday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With over 240 BJP MPs campaigning for the Assembly elections, the saffron outfit has asked full strength of the party to slog for the outfit in the national capital where the electioneering would come to an end on February 6. 

The BJP Parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday was addressed by PM Modi, who claimed that even critics are now appreciating the Budget proposals.  This was the first Parliamentary party meeting of the BJP after Nadda’s election last month. According to sources, In his speech, Nadda talked about the Delhi elections and sought the participation of the MPs in electioneering.

Sources said that the BJP MPs have been asked to spend six hours a day to campaign, with focus on slums and unauthorised colonies where the sizable chunk of Purvanchali reside. The BJP is hoping for a swing in the last two days of campaigning in the national capital. Incidentally, sources said, the BJP’s task is further becoming challenging in the face of sharp consolidation of the Muslim electorate in favour of the AAP
The BJP has promised to build ‘proper house’ for slum dwellers in the national capital if its votes to power. The party said that under this scheme of the central government, the DDA will provide two-room houses to more than two lakh families living in slums, which will have all kinds of facilities.  Significantly, there are about 10 lakh members in two lakh families living in the slums. 

