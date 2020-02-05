Home Cities Delhi

Coronavirus: 104 people kept at ITBP facility in Delhi test negative

As many as 406 people have been quarantined at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility in Delhi's Chhawla area since last week after they were brought in two batches from Wuhan.

Indian nationals after they were brought by an Air India aircraft from China's coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan stand in a queue at a quarantine facility set up by ITBP at Chhawla area in New Delhi Sunday Feb. 2 2020. (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 104 people kept at an ITBP facility here have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, while results for over 300 inmates are awaited, a force spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"Samples of all the people being hosted at our facility were taken. 102 samples have been found negative for coronavirus infection, while the same report for the rest 302 people is awaited," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said.

Seven people from this group kept at the ITBP centre have been shifted to Safdarjung and AIIMS hospitals over the last two days as a precautionary measure and their condition is not linked to the virus infection, he added.

The ITBP facility in the Chhawla area also has seven Maldivians and one Bangladeshi.

Over 600 Indians have been evacuated from Wuhan by the government.

The remaining evacuees have been kept at another quarantine facility set up by the Army in Manesar.

Wuhan, Hubei's capital, is the epicentre of the outbreak.

