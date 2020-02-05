Home Cities Delhi

Kirari voters want more from AAP

We have been struggling to get justice...from one police station to the other...The law doesn’t favour the victim party.

Published: 05th February 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi Thursday Jan. 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (File | PTI)

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Largely populated by migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana, the Kirari area of northwest Delhi came up in the mid-90s across the railway lines at Nangloi and is full of broken roads, open drains and open garbage dumps.

The Vidhan Sabha constituency, consisting of haphazard cluster of colonies including Mubarakpur, Aman Vihar, Prem Nagar, Anand Nagar, village Nithari extension and Inder Enclave, is dotted with small and illegal factories manufacturing footwear, helmets and metal items. For those living in this low per capita income area in northwest Delhi, there is huge support for Aam Aadmi Party but many people seem rather unsure about their votes as even though they are impressed with the work done in the last five years, their MLA Rituraj Govind “hasn’t done much” for the welfare of the people in his constituency.

Some even said that Govind’s “lack of interest” in the infrastructural development of the area could translate their vote for AAP into BJP or NOTA (None of the above).A majority, however, said that the initiatives taken “to better” health, education and in provision of cheap basic amenities like  electricity and water were “satisfactory”.Rohit Singh Nagar, 23, a Hari Enclave resident said: “The problem is our AAP candidate. He hasn’t done much. Otherwise, AAP is doing well in the state. The electricity and water are cheap. Buses are free for women. In our area, the drains are open. There is sewage waste on the roads. Roads are all broken.”  Sapna from Kirari Suleman Nagar said: “DTC buses are free for us now...my daughters study at a government school here. The standard of education has got better,” said 39-year-old Sapna. She added that her demands from the next government would be sewer lines and roads. 

For Nanak Chand, who runs a workshop of rods in Kirari village, AAP’s “anti-corruption” approach is “delightful”. “There was so much corruption earlier. We had to bribe officials at every step. Even while taking an entry to the market, I had to bribe the guards. Since AAP has come to power, that doesn’t happen anymore. Moreover, there is no tension about water and electricity bills,” he said. 

For 22-year-old Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Aman Vihar, issues of “hygiene and cleanliness need attention”.Mohammad Khalil and his wife Shama, who lost their 14-year-old son in an accident two years back, there is “no hope” from any party or leaders. “We have been struggling to get justice...from one police station to the other...The law doesn’t favour the victim party. Why do we care about politics? Nobody did anything for us. We have to work hard for our bread and butter and leave the rest to the god,” said Shama. The polling for Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be held on 8 February. There are 1,58,252 eligible voters in this constituency. AAP’s Govind defeated BJP’s Anil Jha in the last Assembly polls in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi polls Kirari voters AAP
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp