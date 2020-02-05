Home Cities Delhi

Reports of 7 Coronavirus suspects awaited in Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

The individual who had been staying in China for the last 12 years returned to India on February 2. The person’s sample has been sent and reports are awaited.

Published: 05th February 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Hubei, China, undergo tests inside a quarantine facility

Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Hubei, China, undergo tests inside a quarantine facility (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Suspected patients with symptoms of Coronavirus and those who have recently visited China continue to be screened at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital According to authorities, a 38-year-old male has been admitted over suspect of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Currently, seven suspected patients are admitted at the RML whose reports are yet to come in. On Monday, the hospital released eight patients whose reports came in negative. Meanwhile, five suspects from Quarantine facility at Manesar who were shifted to Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt were also found to be negative. Meanwhile, Directorate General of Health Services of the state government also issued an advisory and also established a 24*7 Control Room at the headquarters for any query related to it.

