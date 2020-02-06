Ahead of Delhi polls, anti-CAA protesters demand more security at protest sites

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Anti-CAA protestors here on Thursday sought heightened security at Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh, following the recent firing incidents at these sites.

The protestors alleged that more such incidents might happen on the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections.

Three firing incidents have taken place in Jamia Nagar area in a week.

On January 30, a minor fired at anti-CAA protesters preparing to march from Jamia towards the Rajghat, injuring a student.

ALSO READ: If infant's death at Shaheen Bagh protest not suicide bomb then what: Giriraj Singh

Two days later, a 25-year-old fired two rounds in air at Shaheen Bagh, where a protest against the new citizenship law has been going on. No one was hurt in the incident.

Thousands of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Jamia student Mohd Hafeez Azmi told PTI, "The students at Jamia Millia and women at Shaheen Bagh have sought tight security with armed policemen at Jamia University and Shaheen Bagh.

Till now, the disturbing forces were sending men with pistols to shoot and instigate us and disturb protests but on the day of polling they might trigger a bigger attack."

The Jamia students stated that since the protest at Shaheen Bagh has been an all-women one, the security at the spot is essential.

Areefa Ahmed, a Shaheen Bagh protestor, said, "The pro-CAA citizens have already maligned us, accused us and even abused us for carrying out these protests. Neither that deterred our spirits nor did firing.

However, we don't want a miscreant to get inside and create chaos leading to a blame-game later where protestors are accused of disturbing law and order."

ALSO READ | Delhi polls: AAP forms teams in municipal wards after reports of liquor, money being distributed

Delhi Police officials said they have categorized 3,141 'critical booths' and 144 'vulnerable booths' out of the total 13,750 polling booths.

Two-hundred polling booths have been categorized as 'critical' and 90 as 'vulnerable' in North Delhi's Okhla (including Jamia Nagar and Seelampur).

The officials said 60,000 security personnel, including 38,400 police personnel, 19,000 home guards and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

In addition to that, the police will use drones and social media monitoring for the polling day vigil.

Police have already started motorcycle and foot patrolling in sensitive areas, whereas paramilitary forces have been deployed in sensitive booths across the city.