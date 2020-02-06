Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Assembly elections: Rahul, Priyanka attack Modi, Kejriwal over jobs, city infrastructure

Priyanka said that the Kejriwal government is crediting itself for work done during the Sheila regime.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a Congress rally in the walled city’s Hauz Qazi on Wednesday.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a Congress rally in the walled city's Hauz Qazi on Wednesday.

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Apologies for being late since the BJP and AAP hasn’t improved the condition of roads, I was stuck in traffic. If I had taken the Delhi Metro, which was introduced by (former CM) Sheila Dikshit, I’d would reach in 10 minutes,” said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, in a pointed barb at her foes. In what was their last public event before the city goes to polls on February 8, Priyanka and her brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the walled city’s Hauz Qazi Chowk on Wednesday.

Seeking to charge up the party cadre and end the party’s poll campaign with a flourish, Rahul and Priyanka lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the job crisis and lack of infrastructure development in the city. Priyanka said that the Kejriwal government is crediting itself for work done during the Sheila regime. “The AAP neither built roads nor colleges or universities. The flyover projects that they are taking credit for were started during our rule. The Lokpal, which it had promised, still hasn’t seen the light of day,” she said.

Targeting the BJP, Rahul said, “It seems Modiji draws his political oxygen from unemployment. This is why this government doesn’t provide jobs to the youth. Nothing will remain of its politics if it starts giving jobs. Our youth won’t let Modi out of his house in another 6-8 months. Youth want jobs and they must get it.”

