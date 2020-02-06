Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC seeks EC stand on plea to reject AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi's nomination

A single-judge bench had on Monday dismissed as not maintainable a plea challenging a returning officer's order rejecting a complaint against Ravi's nomination.

Published: 06th February 2020 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the Election Commission's response on a plea seeking rejection of the nomination of the AAP's Karol Bagh candidate for allegedly concealing his educational qualification in his affidavit for the February 8 Assembly polls.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued a notice to the EC and the AAP candidate from Karol Bagh, Vishesh Ravi, seeking their stand on the plea filed by Yoginder Chandolia, BJP hopeful from the same seat.

The bench listed the matter for hearing on Friday.

A single-judge bench had on Monday dismissed as not maintainable a plea challenging a returning officer's order rejecting a complaint against Ravi's nomination.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva had said there cannot be a two-pronged attack to an election and the law was clear that such challenges can only be made after the declaration of poll results.

The plea alleged that the AAP candidate had willfully and intentionally concealed material facts and given false statement in poll affidavits.

It claimed that he has concealed the factum of a pending criminal case against him and there were discrepancies in his affidavits.

"However, despite the facts that there was substantial defect in the affidavit filed by respondent no.4 (Ravi), the said objection filed by petitioner (Chandolia) is dismissed by the respondent no.3 (returning officer) vide order dated January 22, 2020 inter alias holding that these defects are not substantial.

"It is settle law that suppression of pending criminal case and education qualification are substantial defect and in such cases, nomination forms are liable to be rejected. Hence impugned order is not sustainable," the plea said.

Polling on the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court Vishesh Ravi AAP BJP Election Commission Delhi Elections 2020 Delhi Polls 2020 Delhi Elections Delhi Polls
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp