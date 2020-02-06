Home Cities Delhi

Delhi polls: AAP forms teams in municipal wards after reports of liquor, money being distributed

The AAP had filed a complaint to the EC after some reports of many BJP MPs staying at different assembly constituencies started doing the rounds.

Published: 06th February 2020 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Thursday said it has formed 272 teams in all the municipal wards of the city to keep a tight vigil after it received inputs that money and liquor are allegedly being distributed in some areas, a statement said.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the party had filed a complaint to the Election Commission (EC) after some reports of many BJP MPs staying at different assembly constituencies started doing the rounds.

"In this last leg of the campaign, BJP's electoral manipulations are in full swing. We have received inputs that money and liquor are being distributed in some areas. Like last time, we have formed 272 teams in all the 272 wards, which have also been equipped with sting cameras," he said in the statement.

The campaign for the Delhi assembly polls ended at 6 pm on Thursday, ahead of voting on Saturday. Singh, who is also Rajya Sabha MP, said anyone who comes across such incidents, where money or liquor are being distributed by any political party, can send the party's evidence over WhatsApp or call on 9355015501.

"In another news, it has been reported that BJP's 240 MPs will be staying in different assembly constituencies from February 4 to 8. This is an open violation of the Model Code of Conduct as after the election campaign ends at 6 pm today, no MP, cabinet minister, can stay in Delhi, unless he is a resident of Delhi," Singh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
aap Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 Delhi elections Delhi cash for votes Delhi liquor distribution BJP
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp