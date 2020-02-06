Delhi winters and flower shower !

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A professional lifestyle photographer from Shivalik, Malviya Nagar in Delhi, Faizan Patel divides his time between commissions for high-end weddings, fashion and product shoots, coupled with his love for travelling. After pursuing his Masters in Media and Communication from Manipal University, photography started as a hobby and later grew into a full-time profession.

He has covered more than 100 weddings in the eight years of his presence in the industry. He has also conducted few wedding workshops in association with Canon. He uses Canon 5D Mark IV for his compositions. He believes in creating unique and stunning imagery as a form of flattery. For him, photography is a piece of art that can be preserved for ages, as it freezes moments in form of pictures.

He prefers Candid Wedding Photography with a touch of editorial to it. Amongst International Photographer, Hoffer Photography and Pye Jirsa inspires him a lot. The 33-year-old photographer reveals what led him to create the two shots. “I clicked the inset shot in the middle of the night in the freezing Delhi winters! The couple was hesitant for the shoot without their shawls or the comforts of the room, took me roughly 15min to shoot a series of 5-8 shots of which this was my favourite shot.

Also the lighting condition was poor so it was challenging for me to get the focus right on the camera.” It took him close to 10 attempts for the flower shot to get the flower shower right around the couple in Alwar in 2017,“Either they would blink or the flowers would fall on their eyes. Also, the poor ambient light wasn’t helping,” he says.