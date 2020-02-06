Home Cities Delhi

Going beyond activism

WWF India has been in existence for 50 years now and it started with the environmental education division, including the movement called the Nature Club India.

Published: 06th February 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The three-day-long Ek Prithvi- National Panda Fest 2020, organised by World Wide Fund for Nature-India (WWF India) started on February 5 where students from across India have been presenting various environmental projects they executed throughout the year, showcasing positive impact t h e y m a d e o n t h e environment.

Radhika Suri

WWF India. Since most of the students are coming to the capital for the first time, they will be taken on a tour to Sunder Nursery and Humayun tomb along with a drive around the Rashtrapati Bhavan, giving them a taste of Delhi. "On the second day, we will be taking them to a nature trail at the Lodhi Garden where they will also be participating in the activity of tree-tagging; they will learn about the different trees in Delhi and put the name cards on the respective trees. Post this, we will have a leadership programme where we will discuss environmental problems and ways to solve them. We want children to believe that they are the solution because we often underestimate children but there is Greta Thunberg moving the world," added Suri.

WWF India. Since most of the students are coming to the capital for the first time, they will be taken on a tour to Sunder Nursery and Humayun tomb along with a drive around the Rashtrapati Bhavan, giving them a taste of Delhi. “On the second day, we will be taking them to a nature trail at the Lodhi Garden where they will also be participating in the activity of tree-tagging; they will learn about the different trees in Delhi and put the name cards on the respective trees. Post this, we will have a leadership programme where we will discuss environmental problems and ways to solve them. We want children to believe that they are the solution because we often underestimate children but there is Greta Thunberg moving the world,” added Suri.

The final day will also have an exhibition by the children along with a presentation on Ek Prithvi. Through such initiatives, they want the children to go beyond activism and learn to solve the problems along with giving suggestions. “These 140,000 children that we are working can alter their behaviour and start being environmentally sensitive. Imagine the change. We want to leave these children with the ability to think and put things into action with the power to influence,” she added. ON: Feb 7, 9:30 am to 2:00 pm AT: WWF-India Auditorium, 172-B, Lodhi Estate

