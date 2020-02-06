Home Cities Delhi

If infant's death at Shaheen Bagh protest not suicide bomb then what: Giriraj Singh

The statement from the Union Minister came in reference to the death of a four months old infant named Mohammed Jahaan due to cold recently at the protest site.

Published: 06th February 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 01:38 PM

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that the protest in Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has become a breeding ground for suicide bombers.

"A child dies due to cold in Shaheen Bagh and the mother says that his son has made the sacrifice. If this is not a suicide bomb then what it is? If we have to save the country, we should prevent these suicide bomb and khilafat Andolan type protests. The country must be careful of such protests," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

Jahaan, who use to accompany her mother to the Shaheen Bagh demonstration, has died last week after developing severe cold and congestion and getting exposed to the winter chill at the protest site. The infant breathed his last on the morning of January, 31.

Nazia has been regularly attending Shaheen Bagh protest since December 18 and has two more children including 5-year-old girl Ayat and two-year-old Noor Nawaj.

Nazia, however, says that she will continue to attend the protest as it was for the country.Protests have been going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act due to which Kalindi Kunj road has been shut for traffic movement.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

