Home Cities Delhi

No one in BJP worthy of becoming CM, AAP will continue free schemes for Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP supremo and Delhi CM also said the Bharatiya Janata Party had tried to polarise the assembly polls, and asserted that results will show if it succeeded or not.

Published: 06th February 2020 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  No one in the BJP is worthy of becoming chief minister of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, the last day of campaigning for the February 8 elections, and held out the promise of continuing free schemes and introducing more if necessary.

Attacking the BJP on a host of issues, including its neglect of unauthorised colonies and doing nothing to clear the Shaheen Bagh road, the AAP supremo mocked the party for its lack of good candidates and asked what would happen if it chose Sambit Patra or Anurag Thakur for the chief minister's post.

"People want to know who will be the Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial candidate. What if it chooses Sambit Patra or Anurag Thakur for the post?" Kejriwal, who has been challenging the party to declare its chief ministerial candidate ahead of the polls, asked sarcastically during an interview with PTI.

ALSO READ| EC sends notice to AAP leader Sanjay Singh over his remarks on BJP

While Thakur, a minister, was banned from campaigning by the Election Commission for a hate speech at a rally, Patra, the party's spokesperson, received a show cause notice from the poll panel for his provocative remarks during a television interview. "All the existing free schemes of the Delhi government will continue for the people of Delhi. We will introduce more schemes if needed," Kejriwal said, pitching for another term in power.

Asked to list his top five priorities if voted back, Kejriwal, whose party won 67 of 70 seats in the last elections, said he will work towards reducing pollution, redesigning roads, cleaning Delhi, providing clean water 24x7 and improving transport.

Kejriwal said the BJP had tried to polarise the assembly polls, and asserted that the results on February 11 will show if it succeeded or not. Discussing the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, the AAP national convener alleged that the BJP has not cleared the Shaheen Bagh road because of the assembly elections.

"What stopped Union Home Minister Amit Shah from clearing the stretch? What is Amit Shah's interest in keeping the road blocked? Why do they want to trouble the people of Delhi and do dirty politics over the protests?" Kejriwal asked.

He said the BJP is only talking about Shaheen Bagh and has "completely forgotten" about its promise of regularising unauthorised colonies.

ALSO READ| Delhi polls: Ready for debate even on Shaheen Bagh, Kejriwal tells Shah

"They have forgotten about unauthorised colonies just before the assembly elections. Has Amit Shah spoken about unauthorised colonies for the last 20 days?" Kejriwal asked. "BJP leaders are just talking about Shaheen Bagh. Pick up any speech since January 15 and you will find no mention of unauthorised colonies," he said.

The Lok Sabha in November passed the NCT of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill 2019 to grant ownership rights to residents living in Delhi''s 1,731 unauthorised colonies.

According to the BJP, the move will benefit 40 lakh residents. The issue was considered a major poll plank for the upcoming elections. "After January 15, Shah has not even mentioned the issue of unauthorised colonies. In the last four months, they just gave registry to 20 people. You can imagine how much time they will take to give registry to the 40 lakh residents of the unauthorised colonies," Kejriwal said.

ALSO READ| Delhi HC seeks EC stand on plea to reject AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi's nomination

The AAP's vote bank, he said, are all those people who want good education for their children, good medical treatment, roads in front of their houses and 24-hour electricity.

"These elections will establish a new kind of politics in the country and that is the politics based on work. It used to be said that votes are not cast based on work done by the government. If you want to get votes you need to establish your vote bank based on caste and religion," he said.

Responding to the BJP's allegation that the AAP dispensation did not allow implementation of central government schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Kejriwal said the scheme is not in favour of the people of Delhi. "We will implement all the good schemes which are in favour of the people of Delhi. Ayushman Bharat is not in the interest of the people of Delhi," he added.

He said his health scheme benefits two crore people of Delhi but the Ayushman Bharat is targeted only at those who earn less than Rs 10,000 per month. Kejriwal also trained his guns at the Congress.

Referring to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's allegation that the AAP has taken credit for work done by the Sheila Dikshit government, Kejriwal said had the grand old party worked for the people of Delhi they would have voted for the Congress. "Why did they vote for the Aam Aadmi Party?" he asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal aap BJP Delhi Elections 2020 Delhi Polls 2020 Delhi elections Delhi polls
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp