Amit Shah, JP Nadda lead BJP on last day of Delhi poll campaign, address116 meetings

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With its top leadership holding 50-60 public meetings daily during electioneering stretched over two weeks, the BJP left no stone unturned to end its 21-year exile from power in the national capital.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda attended three-four events every day and also participated in a door-to-door campaign. While senior leaders addressed over 5,000 public meetings, Shah and Nadda alone led 53 and 63 gatherings, including padayatra and roadshows, respectively.



On Thursday, Shah held three events in Seemapuri, Hari Nagar, and Madipur. At a meeting, Nadda said that huge gathering in party meeting makes it clear that the people of Delhi have faith in development and are ensuring victory to the BJP on February 8.



“This election will be dedicated to clean, healthy, beautiful, safe and developed Delhi. Kejriwal should know clearly that this country is bigger than any election, any government.



Those who toy with its security can never be forgiven. The people of Delhi will give a befitting reply,” he said. As the electioneering ends, Shah also exuded confidence of victory. “After seeing support for BJP in Delhi, it is clear that on February 11, BJP is going to form government after winning 45 seats,” he tweeted in Hindi.



More than 50 rallies and roadshows were held on Thursday which were attended by Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri, Nityanand Rai, Sanjeev Balyan, and others.