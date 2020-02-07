Home Cities Delhi

Amit Shah, JP Nadda lead BJP on last day of Delhi poll campaign, address116 meetings

More than 50 rallies and roadshows were held on Thursday which were attended by Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri, Nityanand Rai, Sanjeev Balyan, and others.

Published: 07th February 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Sunny Deol during an election campaign at Uttam Nagar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With its top leadership holding 50-60 public meetings daily during electioneering stretched over two weeks, the BJP left no stone unturned to end its 21-year exile from power in the national capital. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda attended three-four events every day and also participated in a door-to-door campaign. While senior leaders addressed over 5,000 public meetings, Shah and Nadda alone led 53 and 63 gatherings, including padayatra and roadshows, respectively.  

ALSO READ: BJP chief JP Nadda asks Arvind Kejriwal if he would 'burn down' Delhi to defeat Modi-Shah

On Thursday, Shah held three events in Seemapuri, Hari Nagar, and Madipur. At a meeting, Nadda said that huge gathering in party meeting makes it clear that the people of Delhi have faith in development and are ensuring victory to the BJP on February 8.

“This election will be dedicated to clean, healthy, beautiful, safe and developed Delhi. Kejriwal should know clearly that this country is bigger than any election, any government.

Those who toy with its security can never be forgiven. The people of Delhi will give a befitting reply,” he said. As the electioneering ends, Shah also exuded confidence of victory. “After seeing support for BJP in Delhi, it is clear that on February 11, BJP is going to form government after winning 45 seats,” he tweeted in Hindi. 

More than 50 rallies and roadshows were held on Thursday which were attended by Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri, Nityanand Rai, Sanjeev Balyan, and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Assembly Polls Delhi Assembly Elections Amit Shah JP Nadda Delhi Polls Delhi Elections 2020 Delhi BJP
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp