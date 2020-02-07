Home Cities Delhi

Bribe taken by officers go to Sisodia for providing biryani to Shaheen Bagh: Parvesh Verma

Earlier in the day, Sisodia also took to twitter to demand strict punishment for the alleged corrupt official.

Published: 07th February 2020 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Parvesh Verma protest against at Aam Admi Party at Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Friday slammed Manish Sisodia following the arrest of an official who worked as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi's office for allegedly taking bribe.

Speaking to ANI, Verma said, "OSD toh naam hota hai, jo uske malik hain, jo humare deputy CM Manish Sisodia ji hain, yeh sare paise unhi ke jeb mein jata hai aur woh unhi paise se Shaheen Bagh mein briyani pohuchate hain. (OSD is just for name... This money goes into Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's pocket, who spends it to send biryani in Shaheen Bagh.

READ| Bullets, Biriyani, Shaheen Bagh politics, or 'AAP' ki sarkar: Who will Delhi vote for

Following the official's arrest, Sisodia on Friday said that he had no issue with the timing of the action against the alleged corrupt official and added that strict action must be taken against him to set an example.

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Delhi, Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) officer, Gopal Krishna Madhav, Sisodia told ANI, "I got to know that an officer who is posted at GST and has been an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with me for 5 years has been arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakhs. What CBI did is right, strictest action should be taken to set an example."

Over the question of the timing of the arrest, which comes ahead of polling for assembly elections in Delhi, Sisodia said, "I have no issues with the timing of the arrest, whoever takes bribe should be caught immediately. We have zero-tolerance for corruption."

"I have come to know that the CBI has arrested a GST inspector while he was taking bribe. This officer was also posted in my office as OSD. The CBI should immediately get him punished severely. I myself have got many such corrupt officials arrested in the last five years," Sisodia wrote on Twitter.

The CBI on Thursday arrested Madhav after he was allegedly caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 2 Lakh.

According to sources, CBI laid a trap and caught him red-handed while taking a bribe to settle a tax evasion matter. Subsequently, he was taken to CBI headquarters for questioning and formally placed under arrest, told sources.

As per the Delhi government website, Madhav was appointed as an OSD to the Deputy Chief Minister in 2015. Delhi is going to polls on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11.

