Kejriwal, PM Modi involved in shadow boxing to divert people’s attention, says Congress

At a press conference on the last day of poll campaigning in the national capital, Surjewala said that there was a ‘mutually beneficial shadow boxing’ between Kejriwal and PM Modi.

Randeep Singh Surjewala

Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses the media ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections, in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday alleged that the AAP had connived with the BJP at the behest of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to divert the people’s attention away from real issue. 

At a press conference on the last day of poll campaigning in the national capital, Surjewala said that there was a ‘mutually beneficial shadow boxing’ between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over civic issues in the city. 

“This game of deceit and deception, has taken the focus away from the monumental fraud that has been carried out on the people of Delhi by Kejriwal and Modi governments. This is a drama, which has two central characters acting at the behest of the RSS, with the singular aim of diverting the people’s attention away from real issues,” he said.

The Congress, which is fighting to regain lost ground in Delhi, has fielded candidates on 66 seats and given the remaining four to its ally RJD. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra had announced to launch a high-octane campaign.

While senior leadership of BJP and AAP were sweating it out on the ground for more than a week, star campaigners of Congress were absent in the campaign till January 31. 

The party had planned a big rally to be addressed by Sonia Gandhi, but it did not materialise given her medical condition. Later, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed four big meetings in the last lap of electioneering. 

