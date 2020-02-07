Manish Sisodia sends notice to BJP MP for levelling corruption charges against him
Served through his counsel Mohd Irshad, Sisodia demanded that the BJP leader give a written apology within 24 hours of receiving the notice or face legal proceedings.
Published: 07th February 2020 08:48 PM | Last Updated: 07th February 2020 08:48 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday sent a legal notice to BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma for levelling "baseless" corruption charges against him.
Served through his counsel Mohd Irshad, Sisodia demanded that the BJP leader give a written apology within 24 hours of receiving the notice or face legal proceedings, including prosecution for criminal defamation.
ALSO READ | Bribe taken by officers go to Sisodia for providing biryani to Shaheen Bagh: Parvesh Verma
In the notice, Irshad said during the press meeting addressed by Verma on February 7, he made "wholly false and defamatory statements" against his client.
ALSO READ: Delhi court seeks action taken report from police on plea for FIR against Sisodia
"In the offending publications, you (Verma) have stated that my client has indulged in corruption/bribery.
My client is complicit in the corruption/bribery alleged to have been committed by an officer on special duty with the office of the deputy chief minister..." the notice stated.