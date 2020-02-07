Home Cities Delhi

Two bike-borne men fire near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi's Jafrabad, no injuries

The incident took place barely 400 metres away from the site where people have been protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act since last month.

Published: 07th February 2020 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two unidentified bike-borne men allegedly opened fire in the air near an anti-CAA protest site in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad, eyewitnesses said on Friday.

No one was injured in the incident, which the police said appeared to be a case of personal enmity and not related to the anti-CAA protests.

However, some of the protesters alleged that it was a repeat of intimidatory tactics like the one at Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh.

They said with every such incident, the accused are changing their modus operandi.

The Jafrabad police rushed to the spot after the incident.

"The firing was not in connection with the anti-CAA protests. We suspect it to be a case of some personal enmity," a senior police official said.

The incident took place barely 400 metres away from the site where people have been protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act since last month.

Nihal Ashraf, one of the protesters at Jafrabad, said, "The armed men fired three rounds in the air and fled the spot. 

They were on a scooter without a number plate unlike the Jamia incident in which the vehicle used by those who fired had number plate. They two men fired after moving a few metres ahead of our protest site".

Mohd Irshad, a Jamia student said a youth fired outside the Jamia Millia Islamia on January 30 and also shot a student in front of the police.

"He (youth) provoked and then fired. In the second incident on February 1 at Shaheen Bagh, the assailant fired from a few metres away from the main gathering to cause disturbance."

In the third incident again outside Jamia on February 2, the assailants shot in the air from the opposite road so that they could not be caught like the previous two accused. 

However, the police got their vehicle number.

Therefore, the assailants at Jafrabad got a vehicle without a number plate so that their vehicle cannot be identified.

After sometime, the people resumed their protests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Jafrabad anti CAA protest
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp