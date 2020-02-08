After HC jolt, AAP says auto fares to rise later

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said his party will increase the auto-rickshaw fare within a week of returning to power in the national capital.

The reaction came after the High Court on Friday stayed the operation of the AAP government’s decision of June last year to increase auto fares.

“There has always been a huge support from auto-rickshaw drivers for the Aam Aadmi Party. The Bharatiya Janata Party has always stood against auto-rickshaw drivers. It has always been trying to figure out how to spoil the interests of auto drivers. The BJP once again resorted to play out the same dirty politics again. The BJP has been challenging to stop many of the AAP government’s decisions in the court. Today, it has stopped the hike of auto fare in the same way,” said Singh.

“I want to tell them (auto drivers) that you should trust the Aam Aadmi Party. We assure you that fares will be increased again within a week after the formation of the government. You do not have to be disappointed for we will not let this dirty politics of BJP succeed,” Singh added.

The court gave the order while hearing a petition filed by an NGO seeking that the notification revising the auto fares be set aside as it was issued without the approval of the competent authority, i.e., Lieutenant Governor, and the hike would severely impact the people.