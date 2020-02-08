Amit Shah calls closed-door meet to discuss BJP's performance in Delhi polls

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah has called a closed-door meeting on Saturday night of all the seven MPs of the party from Delhi and key Central Ministers, including Piyush Goyal. Party chief J.P. Nadda is likely to attend the meeting, sources said.

The meeting, party sources said, will review the party's performance in the Delhi Assembly polls, the exit polls and the strategy for the post-result scenario.

Most exit polls have projected the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal to win the polls, leaving the BJP to a distant second position.

Delhi went to the polls on Saturday and the results are due on February 11.

