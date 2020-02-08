Delhi Congress Committee president Subhash Chopra fires ex-councillor, Congress in for grim fight

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhash Chopra has suspended an ex-municipal councillor, for ‘anti-party activities’.

Tilotma Choudhary was found to have worked against Congress’ Dwarka candidate Adarsh Shastri, the party said in a statement on Friday, adding that the ex-municipal councillor was suspended with immediate effect from the party.

Pitted against formidable rivals AAP and the BJP, the Congress faces an uphill task due to a lackluster campaign and a host of other factors in the run-up to the Delhi elections. Compared with the high-voltage public meetings organised by the AAP and the BJP across the national capital, the Congress leadership pitched in only in the last leg of the poll campaign.