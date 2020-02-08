Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia calls for ‘strictest action’ against OSD

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday called for strict action to be taken against   his OSD who was arrested on corruption charges.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

Calling for strict action against the bribe-taking officer Sisodia, said in a series of tweets on the matter of arrest of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Gopal Krishan. 

According to reports the CBI arrested the officer while taking a bribe to “settle” a tax evasion case. 
“I got to know that an officer who has been an OSD with me for five years has been arrested for taking a bribe of `2 lakhs. What CBI did is right, strictest action should be taken to set an example,” said Sisodia.
The Delhi government website revealed that Madhav was appointed as an OSD to the Deputy Chief Minister in 2015.

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra commenting on the matter wondered how Sisodia was “unaware of his OSD’s corrupt ways”. “This was not the first time that Sisodia was accused of corruption, as many cases had surfaced earlier, too. He was not alone in the matter of corruption as charges of corruption had been made against CM Arvind Kejriwal, health minister Satyender Jain and many other AAP ministers” said Chopra.

State BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the arrest has ‘fully exposed’ the five years of corruption inundated by Kejriwal regime. “It stands clear why this government shed its penchant for Lokpal. People of Delhi well understand that it’s not a simple matter of bribery, its actually a matter of extortion for the election fund of the deputy CM,” said Kapoor.

