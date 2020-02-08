Home Cities Delhi

Delhi elections 2020: High-profile political brigade among early voters

Foreign Minister Jaishankar cast his vote at the NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Crescent polling station.

Published: 08th February 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Of the 1.47 crore voters who geared up to exercise their franchise on Saturday, some of the early birds were the who's who of the capital -- External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav.

Jaishankar cast his vote at the NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Crescent polling station.

"Casting vote is one of the prime duties of the citizens of the country. People should definitely come out and cast their vote in order to contribute in the building of the nation," he said outside the polling station.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who recently made headlines for being barred by the Election Commission for his unparliamentary comments against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, cast his vote at a Matiala polling station.

"Today Delhi will decide what kind of government they want -- a government who works for the development of the nation or a government slipping into a sink hole of corruption," Verma told the media.

Ram Madhav arrived at a polling station in Jhandewalan area, in Karol Bagh Assembly constituency.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan along with his mother came and cast his vote at Ratan Devi Public School in Krishna Nagar. "This time the Aam Aadmi Party will be defeated very badly. People have seen them clearly in their true colours -- working against the interest of the nation.

"BJP will win with flying colours. This election is clearly between right and wrong," Harshvardhan told media here.

When asked how many seats the BJP expected to win, he said: "I am not an astrologer to predict that." He also said that the "AAP has no issue to talk about, that's why they are saying that the BJP has no CM face."

More than one crore people of Delhi will choose 70 lawmakers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Elections 2020 Delhi Polls 2020 Delhi Elections Delhi Polls S. Jaishankar Harsh Vardhan Ram Madhav
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp