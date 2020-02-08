Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Polls: survival & prestige at stake

Since its meteoric rise to power in 2015, the AAP has not won a single election in Delhi. Even in the 2017 MCD polls, the party came second with 54 per cent vote share. 

Published: 08th February 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Election officials check EVMs and polling material before leaving a distribution centre on Friday

Election officials check EVMs and polling material before leaving a distribution centre on Friday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Will the AAP retain the throne? Can the BJP break its 21-year exile from the city? Is it possible for the Congress to regain lost glory? 

On Saturday, Delhiites will cast ballot to decide their MLAs for the seventh Assembly and choose their chief minister. While the AAP is banking on its works done in five years, the BJP is pushing the game towards polarisation relying on Shaheen Bagh and the likes.

The election is going to be a litmus test for all three political parties. For AAP, this election is a ‘do or die’ situation. Delhi is the only state where the party has a significant presence. 

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AAP had to face a humiliating defeat in Delhi. It could secure only 18 per cent of the total votes polled. 

Since its meteoric rise to power in 2015, the AAP has not won a single election in Delhi. Even in the 2017 MCD polls, the party came second with 54 per cent vote share. 

For BJP, Delhi election is a chance to bounce back after loss in Jharkhand polls. It is a matter of prestige for the BJP, which swept all the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi in 2019 as well as in 2014.

With nothing to lose, the Congress is fighting to regain lost ground. It was defeated in all the 70 Assembly seats in 2015. The challenge for the Grand Old Party will be is to win over its traditional votes — Muslims and residents of unauthorised colonies — that almost entirely shifted to the AAP.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi polls AAP BJP Congress
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp