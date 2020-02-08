Fusing Khadi fashion with interiors

By Express News Service

Amalgamating interior design with high-fashion, luxe interiors brand Olives Cre organised a Khadi Fashion Show at their newly-launched studio in Narayana Vihar. Hosted by Interior Designer Anuradha Aggarwal, the show was held in collaboration with fashion designer Rosy Ahluwalia.

“The show was an attempt to send out the message that Khadi is very much in vogue and can easily gel with the modern lifestyle. Our studio provides some of the best contemporary designs to the people who want to add zing to their homes – Khadi is one such material, it not only brings a sense of patriotism but does so with a style. I firmly believe that the fashion world and the design world have to work in tandem to bring meaningful change in the lives of people,” said Aggarwal.

The show comprised a ramp walk with models wearing Khadi Collection designed by Ahluwalia at the Olives Cre studio that had decor designed by Aggarwal. The event was followed by a ‘wine & cheese’ party.

“We have done this in order to focus on our heritage looms and traditional crafts, and let people acknowledge and appreciate it. Having said that, we will be focusing on the local craftsmanship and bring these arts into the global arena. Everything at the show was locally sourced and produced, and natural dyes were used,” said Ahluwalia.