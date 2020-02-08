Home Cities Delhi

International Scotch Day with Greg Benson, mixologist and Dewar’s India brand ambassador

On International Scotch Day, we get to the bottom of whisky’s mysteries and Indian drinking habits

Published: 08th February 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Benson is Dewar’s India ambassador; (inset) a Green Tea Highball made with whisky

Benson is Dewar’s India ambassador; (inset) a Green Tea Highball made with whisky

By Shantanu David
Express News Service

It is International Scotch Day today, and we’re sure that more than a few of you give a dram about the golden-brown nectar. So, we spoke to Greg Benson, mixologist and Dewar’s India brand ambassador, about all things whisky, starting with what makes a premium Scotch blend. 

“I like to think of each single-malt as an instrument, and the art of blending them together into a Scotch rather like arranging an orchestra, where all the instruments from violins to cymbals come together to make something amazing,” says Benson, going all Bittersweet Symphony with his metaphors.
Having been brought up in Scotland (as you can tell from his accent, which is as broad and deep as a mountain glen), Greg is no stranger to a good whisky. But then hardly is India either. The brown liquor was imported by the case to quench the thirst of British officials in the heat of the Raj. Indeed, marijuana was criminalized in 1838, 1871, and 1877 by colonial authorities in order to push up liquor sales in the crown of the British Empire.

Speaking of the differences in how Scotch is consumed in India as compared to a place in the West, like Scotland, Benson has noticed two main differences. “Indians love having snacks and even full meals with their alcoholic drinks, while in Scotland, we mostly have drinks by themselves. That culture of eating something along with drinks is now creeping in to high-end bars and gastro-pubs, but it’s still not close to how people do it here. Secondly, people in Scotland mostly have their whisky neat, while here people have it with ice and or a splash of water and soda. I think that’s more because of the temperature factor. It can get quite hot and humid here, while Scotland is so cold that you don’t need to add anything to chill your drink,” says Benson, who admits it was largely this latter fact that led him to making a beeline for India’s sunny shores. 

Speaking of what to drink your drink with, it would be remiss of us not to bring up the issue of how you exactly have a single-malt, or even a blended Scotch. Does one have it all by itself, or add a drop of water, or a couple of ice cubes, what? “The short answer is no. The long answer is still no, but it’s more nuanced. It’s mostly a generational thing. In the 1980s, whisky experts were purists and propounded the ‘one drop of water only’ idea. And you’ll still see older consumers sticking to it, at the most adding some soda or ice to their drinks. Younger consumers are more open to the idea of having their whiskeys in cocktails, and trying different combinations,” explains Benson

And he’d know. Over eight years now, Benson has worked at some of the best cocktail bars in Scotland and has completed an MSc in Brewing and Distilling at Heriot Watt University, the most respected distillation degree in the world. Benson has sampled around 2000 different whiskies, so he knows what goes into a quality dram.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Scotch Day  Greg Benson Dewar
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp