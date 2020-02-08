iQube: The new fun-to-ride urban commuter

Vikram Gour By

The iQube is touted to be a fun-to-ride urban commuter as it comes with a 4.4 kW electric motor that allows it to 75km on a single charge. Keeping with the company’s focus on delivering performance machines, the iQube can go from 0-40 kmph in just 4.2 seconds and can touch a top speed of 78 kmph.

Matching is performance is the new-age looks that the iQube boasts. The scooter is equipped with an LED headlamp and taillight, an illuminated logo, and has a chiselled look that carries a sporty aura.

TVS iQube comes fitted with superior connectivity systems that all fall under the TVS SmartXonnect Platform. The advanced TFT cluster onboard gives you access to a lot of the systems and the TVS iQube app gives you additional feature access include geo-fencing, navigation assist, last park location, remote battery status and call alerts. You also get smart ride statistics and a range indicator to help you maximise the usability of the iQube without getting anxious about the range.

The iQube has been

launched at Rs 1.15 lakh.