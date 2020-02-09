Delhi elections: Congress candidate Romesh Sabharwal to spend night in each booth

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On Sunday, Romesh Sabharwal, the Congress candidate from New Delhi constituency, who went up against Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, announced that he would be sleeping every night at one booth from February 15 to know the problems of the residents of the New Delhi constituency, and also to thank the voters.

“I am starting my journey to thank all my voters from booth wise starting from February 15. I will sleep every night at one booth from February 15 to know problems of my residents also. Congress will leave no stone unturned,” he tweeted.

In a series of tweets, he said he is “very thankful” to each resident and voter of the New Delhi constituency who gave votes to the Congress. “I am thankful to my leaders Sonia Gandhiji, Manmohan Singhji, Rahul Gandhiji, Priyanka Gandhiji and family especially to Raihan Vadra, who is a first-time voter for me,”

he said. Sabharwal claimed that two schools of the Delhi Government were closed in the New Delhi Constituency during the last six years. “This is the model of Kejriwal education. He is only using tools of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp to mislead and misguide. He did nothing in New Delhi.”

He added that on every booth of the New Delhi constituency, the BJP and AAP party has broken the code of conduct.