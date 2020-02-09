Home Cities Delhi

Delhi elections: Congress candidate Romesh Sabharwal to spend night in each booth

Delhi went to polls on Saturday and the results will be announced on Tuesday.

Published: 09th February 2020 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

A senior citizen going to cast his vote at a polling station during the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

A senior citizen going to cast his vote at a polling station during the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On Sunday, Romesh Sabharwal, the Congress candidate from New Delhi constituency, who went up against Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, announced that he would be sleeping every night at one booth from February 15 to know the problems of the residents of the New Delhi constituency, and also to thank the voters.

“I am starting my journey to thank all my voters from booth wise starting from February 15. I will sleep every night at one booth from February 15 to know problems of my residents also. Congress will leave no stone unturned,” he tweeted.

In a series of tweets, he said he is “very thankful” to each resident and voter of the New Delhi constituency who gave votes to the Congress. “I am thankful to my leaders Sonia Gandhiji, Manmohan Singhji, Rahul Gandhiji, Priyanka Gandhiji and family especially to Raihan Vadra, who is a first-time voter for me,” 
he said. Sabharwal claimed that two schools of the Delhi Government were closed in the New Delhi Constituency during the last six years. “This is the model of Kejriwal education. He is only using tools of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp to mislead and misguide. He did nothing in New Delhi.”
He added that on every booth of the New Delhi constituency, the BJP and AAP party has broken the code of conduct.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Romesh Sabharwal aap congress Delhi Elections 2020 Delhi Polls 2020 Delhi elections Delhi polls
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp