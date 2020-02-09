Dream fulfilled as education remained key poll issue in Delhi elections: Manish Sisodia

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, on Sunday said it was a dream come true for him that education remained the most important poll issue in the Delhi Assembly election.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia said: "I had a dream five years ago ... I wished that elections in our country would be held on the issue of education. Today I am happy that this dream is coming true. Yesterday, education was the most important issue among the people of Delhi, especially among youth."

Sisodia is aiming for a hat-trick from the Patparganj Assembly seat.

Delhi went to polls on Saturday, the results of which will be announced on Tuesday.