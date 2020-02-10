Home Cities Delhi

'Can a four-month-old protest?' SC issues notice to Centre, Delhi govt on Shaheen Bagh

Supreme Court issued notice to Centre and Delhi government on suo moto cognizance it took, after a letter by a Bravery Award winner to stop children and infants' involvement in protests.

Published: 10th February 2020 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day.

The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre and Delhi government over the participation of children and infants in demonstrations and agitations.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde took suo moto cognizance on a plea filed by bravery award winner Zen Sadavarte who had written a letter to CJI seeking directives to prevent children from participating in protests.

During the hearing, a group of women from Shaheen Bagh through their lawyer told the bench that even Greta Thunberg was a child when she became a protester and further raised concerns on how their children from the area are being termed as Pakistanis in schools.

On this, CJI questioned the counsels, how could a four-month-old go to the protest site, and how could mothers justify this and told the counsel not to make irrelevant arguments on someone calling a child Pakistani in school, NRC, CAA or detention camps.

“In this proceeding, we are considering the death of a four-month-old child,” CJI remarked.

“We have the highest respect for motherhood, highest concern for children and they should not be treated badly,” CJI said, adding, “Can a 4-month-old child be taking part in such protests?.”

This comes after 12-year-old Zen asked the court to prevent children's involvement in protests following the death of a four-month-old infant, whose mother was a regular at the anti-CAA and NRC demonstration at Shaheen Bagh.

The Class 7 student in her letter claimed that the incident was a violation of the deceased infant's right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

ALSO READ: Shaheen Bagh protesters remove barricades to allow funeral procession to pass

“The newborn babies need a lot of attention and care as they cannot express their pains. They are brought to the protest place which is a violation of their child rights and natural justice,” she wrote while asking for a probe into the death of four-month-old Mohammed Jahan.

Zen, in her letter, has pointed out that little Jahaan's Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution was violated as he accompanied his mother daily for the protests and after returning home at 1 a.m. on January 30, passed away in his sleep.

Zen had received a National Bravery Award in 2019, for guiding 17 people to safety when a fire broke out at Parel's Crystal Tower.

“If you can wait for 50 days, you can wait for one more week,” the court said before posting the matter for February 17.

The observation by the top court came in two petitions - one by advocate Amit Sahni and another by BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg.

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, expressed anguish over the two women lawyers who made a statement that children who participated in the protests have been dubbed as 'Pakistani' and 'anti-nationals' in their schools.

"We do not want people to use this platform to further create problems," the bench said, expressing unhappiness that the lawyers were deviating from the main issue it taken cognisance of.

"We are not considering either CAA or NRC. We are not considering the abuses like Pakistani hurled in schools," the bench said.

The bench made it clear that it was not stifling anybody's voice.

"We are not stifling any voice. This is a properly constituted suo motu proceedings by the Supreme Court of India," the bench said.

The two women lawyers said they were seeking intervention on behalf of journalist and activist John Dayal and a woman who is the mother of two children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shaheen Bagh Shaheen Bagh protest Shaheen Bagh anti caa protest Shaheen Bagh SC plea
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp