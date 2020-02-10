Delhi based veterinary hospital performs first pacemaker implant surgery on dog in India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a novel development in the country’s veterinary annals, a seven-and-a-half-year-old cocker spaniel has undergone a pacemaker implant surgery which vet surgeons claim to be the first in India.

An imported pediatric pacemaker was implanted in the female dog, Khushi, who had developed a complete heart block that led to her heart rate dropping to 20 beats per minute as against the normal 60-120.

“Her heart was not able to conduct impulses necessary for normal cardiac functioning. The amount of blood which flows out of the heart had reduced significantly and the dog was having frequent episodes of syncope,” Dr Bhanu Dev Sharma, an interventional cardiologist for small animals at Max Vets Hospital, Greater Kailash, said.

Sharma said according to her owners Khushi was lazy.

“During an emergency ear operation in February last year she had collapsed but the surgeons managed to revive her. It was then when we realised that she has a much more serious issue,” said Sharma.

Once Khushi recovered from her ear surgery, doctors evaluated her and a holter ECG showed a complete heart block. Khushi was operated on December 15 and the pacemaker was implanted after a one-and-a-half hour-long surgery.

“Post the implantation it feels as if she is back to puppyhood,” said Khushi’s owner.