Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police announces Rs 1 lakh reward for info on Jamia violence accused

According to the official order, as and when any information about the accused is received, the same may be sent immediately to DCP (Southeast) or DCP (Crime Branch).

Published: 10th February 2020 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Police baton charge protestors during an anti CAA, NRC and NPR march near Jamia Nagar in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh to anyone who shares information that could help in tracing unidentified accused in the December 15 anti-CAA violence near Jamia Millia Islamia, officials said on Monday.

In an order, the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik declared a "cash reward of Rs 1,00,000, which will come in force with immediate effect and shall stand/remain good till the arrest of the unknown accused persons for anyone who may give any information/clue(s) to trace out the unknown accused persons who are wanted in a case of New Friends Colony and evading their arrest intentionally".

ALSO READ | Anti-CAA protesters scuffle with cops as march from Jamia to Parliament stopped

An FIR at New Friends Colony Police Station was registered on December 16 on charges of rioting, arson, unlawful assembly and damage to public property in connection with the violence near Jamia Millia Islamia on December 15.

According to the official order, as and when any information about the accused is received, the same may be sent immediately to DCP (Southeast) or DCP (Crime Branch).

"The Commissioner of Police reserves the right to decide finally by whom the reward has been earned and in what proportion it will be distributed amongst various claimants, in case more than one claimant come forward for the same," it stated.

Protestors had torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act on December 15, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.

Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob, but denied firing at them.

Following the arson on roads, police entered the Jamia university campus, where tension prevailed as several persons were detained for alleged involvement in the violence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Create Article Jamia Violence Jamia Protests Jamia students Delhi Police CAA protests Citizenship Act
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp