Learning life lessons on an artist’s canvas

As an army brat, Gill got to travel the length and breadth of India and other parts of the world which was enriching for her art.

Published: 10th February 2020 08:21 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “I am an army child and my mother, who was very artistic, made very attractive murals and installations for the army clubs and institutions. I used to help her, so at a very early age I developed a love for art,” says artist Sabrina Gill who is gearing up for her solo exhibition, A Melody in Colour, in the Capital. Her collection of portraitures and landscapes on different mediums are tastefully done. The palette of colours used makes the paintings look vivacious.

As an army brat, Gill got to travel the length and breadth of India and other parts of the world which was enriching for her art. She says, “I did my college studies in Delhi University’s College of Jesus and Mary, and for the past twenty years I have been residing in Gurgaon.” But Gill’s Delhi connection is not just limited to her education. Largely a self-taught artist, “I have been regularly attending art workshops at Triveni Kala and have been mentored by senior artists,” she explains.

Gill, who is inspired by other stalwarts such asBratin Khan, Milind Mullick, and Sutapa Khan, among others, is a realist. For her, art is a passion and and learning fuels creativity. She says, “There is no end to learning and I intend to keep exploring. Working on a painting transports me into a meditative space, which is therapeutic and a wonderful exercise in mindfulness. The joy of seeing a completed artwork, comes very close to the joy and wonder a mother experiences when she gives birth and far exceeds the thrill of a sale.” The artist spends a daily minimum of two to three hours at her easel and in the creative process, time and surroundings lose their meaning.

She concludes, “Art has taught me much but it has also taught me how much more there is to learn and I intend to continue my journey of self-discovery through art for the rest of my life.”From: February 14 to 17 At: Convention Center Foyer, India Habitat Centre

