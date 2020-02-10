Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court decision on reservation 'great setback': Sharad Yadav

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) patron Sharad Yadav

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court ruling on reservation in jobs for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is a "great setback", opposition leader Sharad Yadav said on Monday.

In a statement, he blamed the BJP for the development and said it is the party's "mindset" to snatch the rights of underprivileged classes of the society.

The reservation policy is a decided case and there is no need for any discussion on it, he said, adding that the RSS and the BJP always "rake up this issue to review reservation" at different forums.

The Supreme Court decision is a great setback to the policy of reservation, he said.

Yadav asked the government to move the apex court to seek a review so as to protect the rights of these communities.

The apex court has ruled that states are not bound to provide reserved seats for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Class in appointments and promotions.

