BJP 'high voltage' campaign failed to deliver results in Delhi elections: Trinamool

As per the official Election Commission trends till 12:10 pm, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is leading on 58 seats whereas the BJP is ahead on 12 out of 70 assembly seats.

Published: 11th February 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Expressing happiness on the early trends hinting at a clear victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy on Tuesday said the "high voltage" campaign by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has failed to deliver results in the national capital.

As per the official Election Commission trends till 12:10 pm, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is leading on 58 seats whereas the BJP is ahead on 12 out of 70 assembly seats. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8.

"I am happy that the Aam Aadmi Party is leading. It is happening according to the wish of people of Delhi," Roy told ANI.

Taking a dig at BJP, Roy said: "BJP high voltage has emerged as the false show. Two hundred parliamentarians, chief ministers of 15 states and 70 ministers could not convert the BJP's defeat into victory."

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday congratulated Kejriwal.

"I have congratulated Kejriwal, people of Delhi. It is a victory of democracy," the chief minister said, in her reaction to the Delhi election trends.

"Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded," she tweeted.

Earlier, while talking to reporters in Bankura district, Banerjee had said that people in Delhi have rejected BJP's policies and that "it was a victory of democracy".

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today.

AAP, BJP and Congress are the main political parties in the fray. The primary fight is between the ruling AAP and the BJP which is seeking to make reentry into the state politics in the national capital after over 20 years.

