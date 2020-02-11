CBI report on arrest of businessman sought by Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the CBI to file a detailed status report in a case relating to the arrest of a businessman in connection with a Rs 3 crore bribery case, allegedly involving a senior DRI official.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar issued notice to the CBI on a plea by the businessman challenging the order of a trial court by which it was held that there was no delay by the probe agency in producing the accused before the court concerned after his arrest.

The court asked the CBI to file a detailed status report and listed the matter for further hearing on May 1. The court was hearing the petition by businessman Rajesh Dhanda, who was arrested by the CBI on January 1 along with Chander Shekhar, then DRI Additional Director General (ADG) of Ludhiana, in connection with the case.

