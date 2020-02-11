Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Poll Results 2020: Initial trends suggest AAP crosses halfway mark, Congress yet to open account

The BJP, on the other hand, is leading on 19 seats, according to the EC website.

Published: 11th February 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pradesh Congress committee

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office wears a deserted look on Tuesday as counting of votes polled in Delhi elections in underway in the national capital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) lead on 45 seats, as per the early trends by the official website of the Election Commission on Tuesday, has crossed the halfway mark of 36 seats needed to form government in Delhi.

The BJP, on the other hand, is leading on 19 seats, according to the EC website. The Congress is yet to open its account.

Prominent among those who are winning from their constituencies include incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has taken a lead of 4,387 votes over BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav from the New Delhi constituency.

Click here to follow Delhi Election results LIVE

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is also leading from the Patparganj seat although by a very thin margin.

AAP's Raghav Chadha too is leading with over 4000 votes from the Rajinder Nagar constituency.

The trends are available for 62 seats as of 10.30 am.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today.

Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8.

AAP, BJP, Congress, JDU are the main political parties in the fray. The primary fight is between the ruling AAP and the BJP which is seeking to make re-entry into the state politics in the national capital after over 20 years.  

