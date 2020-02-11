Delhi poll results: Congress candidate Mukesh Sharma accepts his defeat

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Looking at the early trends of the Delhi Assembly elections which have given lead to Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress candidate from Vikaspuri Mukesh Sharma accepted defeat even before the results were announced.

Sharma took to Twitter and said: "I accept my defeat, and thank all the voters and Congress workers of Vikaspuri constituency. I hope that there will be a holistic development of the area. I will continue to fight for the development of Delhi, Vikaspuri and Uttam Nagar constituencies in future also."

मैं अपनी हार स्वीकार करते हुए, विकासपुरी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के सभी मतदाताओं व कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं का आभार व्यक्त करता हूं और आशा करता हूं कि क्षेत्र का चौमुखी विकास होगा।



मैं भविष्य में भी दिल्ली, विकासपुरी व उत्तम नगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के चौमुखी विकास के लिए लड़ाई लड़ता रहूंगा। — Mukesh Sharma (@MukeshSharmaMLA) February 11, 2020

This time, a total of 672 candidates are in the fray for the Delhi Assembly, of which 593 are male and 79 female candidates. This election saw a total of 62.59 per cent voting, which is about five per cent less than the 2015 Assembly elections of 67.49 per cent.

However, Congress has been expecting a "good result".

It hopes to repeat its 2013 performance when it won eight seats even though it ended with no seats in the 2015 Assembly elections that swept Arvind Kejriwal to power.

The counting of votes for Delhi assembly elections are underway.