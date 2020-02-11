Delhi’s first big-box retailer to come up at Peera Garhi

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city’s first big-box retailer will come up at Peera Garhi in north Delhi. Following the good responses by the developers, the Delhi Development Authority is set to start the process for auctioning of a large plot, measuring 1.16 lakh square metre (sqm), to be developed as integrated commercial complex and ‘socializing’ and entertainment hub.

“All details for e-auctioning, including terms and conditions have been finalised. They will be made available on the DDA’s website from February 15. The complex will be designed by a single developer or will be a result of a joint venture. It will consist of an integrated avenue for shopping, large discount stores, including space for entertainment, arts and cultural events,” a senior DDA official said.

Big-box retailer of store is a popular concept abroad, where consumer goods of multiple brands are sold at discounted rates. They are usually plainly designed and operate out of large-scale buildings, often resembling a large box. Hence, they are called big-box stores. These facilities operate out of a large space, are mostly situated on the outskirt of a city and are raised on large plots, with ample parking space.

In March, the DDA announced it would establish commercial hubs at two locations in the national capital — Shahdara and Peera Garhi. Plots, 15-20 acres in size, were earmarked to build integrated retail shopping hubs. The agency even invited experienced global and national developers for the same.

According to DDA officials, once the auctioning process is through, the work on the project can begin in 3-4 months.

“Big developers participated in the discussion, where presentations were also made. The response has been very good and positive. The work may start in three-four months,” said the official. Though other states, such as Maharashtra, Punjab, and Telangana, have similar superstores running successfully, Delhi has been lagging behind in this regard.