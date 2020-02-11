Home Cities Delhi

Get on the moving closet of fashion rentals

The message on the door ‘Enter your dream closet’ rings true as I indeed had a fascinating experience.

Published: 11th February 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Views of Stage 3 Fashion bus includes what these models are wearing by designers (from left) Kiran Uttam Ghosh, Punit Balana and Sabyasachi Mukherjee

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Ever dreamt of donning a Sabyasachi attire for a family function or a Cinderella gown for a party night? And ever been able to make it possible just within your budget? Now you can, with Stage3’s Fashion bus. I spotted it in my neighbourhood on the weekend and couldn’t resist hopping on. The pink bus with the glass sidewalls and door is easily spottable from a distance. The ‘bus manager’ told me how he’s become immune to the vehicle  attracting curious glances and queries from the passersby.

The message on the door ‘Enter your dream closet’ rings true as I indeed had a fascinating experience. One side had ethnicwear displayed on the stand and to its right were bridal and western wear for men and women. Tucked neatly on hangers were saris, anarkalis, shararas, Indo-Western dresses, blingy party dresses and lehngas by names like Mahima Mahajan, Shantanu & Nikhil, Ridhi Mehra, Punit Balana, Payal Singhal, Ridhima Bhasin, Gauri & Nainika, Huemn, Gabriella, John Paul Ataker and designs curated by Rhea Kapoor.  

There’s no compulsion to make a purchase if you’ve boarded the bus. So, I tried a few dresses on, in which the store manager and the stylist assisted me. They asked me my T-shirt size and proceeded to hand over attires I could fit in – ranging from small to medium. The first one was an off-white sharara suit from Gulabo by Abu-Sandeep. The fit was perfect, like it was tailored for me. I was glad to have to tried this look as I’ve never worn a sharara. This outfit had a rent tag of `4,000 plus a refundable deposit of the same amount, for three days. Most of the dresses have margins, and a tailor is there or the on-the-spot alterations. 

The store manager informed me that they have the facility of delivering and picking up the dresses to and fro from your home. Quite a hassle-free deal. I went on to try outfits by Huemn and Varun Bahl, but in the bargain noticed that the trial room can feel a little too compact and tiny.

Overall, the rentals start from `1,000 and go a little over `15,000. You can also rent the outfits from the website. But of course, the bus gives a different experience. For instance, a Sabyasachi Yellow Organza Floral Sari here is something I would surely consider for a party. Where else in Delhi will you get flaunt a Sabyasachi sari at 10 percent of its original price?

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp