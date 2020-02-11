Home Cities Delhi

Nirbhaya's parents, Delhi govt move court seeking fresh death warrant for convicts

Published: 11th February 2020 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Asha Devi (R) Nirbhaya’s Mother and Nirbhaya’s father (L) outside the Delhi High Court after hearing of 2012 gang rape case in New Delhi on Wednesday.

(File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday sought response from the four death row convicts in the 2012 gang-rape and murder case on a plea filed by the victim's parents and the Delhi government seeking issuance of a fresh death warrant.

The plea was moved by Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed after Supreme Court, in today's hearing, allowed the authorities to approach the trial court for issuance of fresh date for the execution of the convicts.

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana was hearing the plea filed by the victim's parents and the Delhi government (prosecution department) and sought the response from all convicts and other respondents on the plea. The court put the matter for hearing on Wednesday

ALSO READ | Nirbhaya convict moves SC challenging rejection of mercy plea by President Kovind

Advocates Jitender Jha and Seema Kushwaha, representing the victim's parents, also apprised the court about the Supreme Court today's proceeding.

They said that the convicts were making a "mockery of the law". The advocates said that the convicts have exhausted the seven days' time by not availing any legal remedies even after the Delhi High Court's order.

The Tihar Jail authorities also filed a status report stating no legal option was preferred by any of the convicts in the last seven day period granted by the high court.

The Delhi High Court had last week granted a week's time to the four death row convicts to avail all legal remedies available to them and said that the convicts cannot be hanged separately since they were convicted for the same crime. 

Nirbhaya case Nirbhaya convicts mercy petition Delhi government
