Supreme Court notice to Centre on infant death at anti-CAA protest

NEW DELHI: A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde on Monday issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi governments seeking their responses to the death of an infant who was taken to the anti-CAA protest venue in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

“Can a four-month-old go to protest? All mothers should, in fact, support this cause. Don’t create more problems. We have the highest respect for motherhood, highest concern for children and they should not be treated badly,” the bench told lawyers representing mothers of children sitting in protest at Shaheen Bagh.

Meanwhile, a march to Parliament by a group of Jamia students ended in scuffles with the police, leaving manyinjured.The police reportedly resorted to force to control the crowd and some students alleged they were assaulted. However, the police refuted the allegations.