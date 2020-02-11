Home Cities Delhi

Voters may have fallen for freebies: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Delhi election results

The BJP leader said the AAP government in Delhi failed to provide pollution-free air and clean drinking water, which are basic necessities.

Published: 11th February 2020 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) set to score another landslide victory in Delhi Assembly polls, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said voters may have fallen for freebies announced by the Arvind Kejriwal government before the elections.

The BJP leader said the AAP government in Delhi failed to provide pollution-free air and clean drinking water, which are basic necessities.

"We accept people's verdict. May be, people wanted a government that gives freebies from their own taxes," Sawant told reporters in Ponda town of North Goa district.

Sawant, who campaigned in Delhi for the Assembly polls, said the Kejriwal government failed to provide clean air and water to citizens of the national capital.

Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai said voters in Delhi have rejected "divisive" issues.

"Congratulations to #Delhi's local party @AamAadmiParty and @ArvindKejriwal for this resounding victory.

It's heartening to see the people emphatically supporting a party that championed local issues and local development rejecting the national divisive issues #DelhiPolls2020," he tweeted.

As per the latest figures given by the Election Commission, the AAP has crossed the halfway mark in the 70- member Delhi Legislative Assembly, winning 36 seats and was leading in 26 seats.

Among those who registered victory are Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, besides Raghav Chadha, Atishi and Dilip Pandey.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pramod Sawant Goa CM Delhi elections Delhi election results Delhi polls
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp