Wife, two others get life term for spouse’s murder in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court awarded life imprisonment to the wife of a restaurant owner and two others for killing him in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar area in 2011. Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal awarded life imprisonment to Arvinder Kaur, Sant Saran Nehra and Mridul Dixit for murdering Virender Sachdeva by inflicting about 55 stab injuries on him. The court also imposed a fine of `2 lakh on each convict. Based on a complaint by Sachdeva’s wife, a case was registered in the matter.

Kaur had said in her complaint that on the intervening night of September 20 and 21, 2011, she saw two men in her room who killed her husband. However, during the investigation, police scrutinised Kaur’s call records and found that she had planned the murder and arrested her.

Kaur, Nehra and Dixit were arrested two days later. The couple’s 13-year old daughter has been residing with her maternal grandparents since the incident and a case was pending between the maternal and paternal grandparents regarding guardianship.

